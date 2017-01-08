Video: Spurs celebrate the similarity of Dele Alli’s two headers vs Chelsea

⚽️⚽️ Two almost identical headers ⚽️⚽️
🎥🎥 Loads of angles 🎥🎥
Enjoy! #COYS pic.twitter.com/wg7qKMjp2L
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 8, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur are still revelling in their 2-0 win over Chelsea at White Hart Lane last week.
Dele Alli scored both goals against the league leaders, and Spurs have been celebrating just how similar those two goals were.
They have put footage of his two headers from a range of different angles next to each other for ease of comparison.
As you can see, they have a point: Alli’s two headed goals against the Blues were near-identical.