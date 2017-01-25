Video: Spurs fans deliver South Korean fan to Heung-min Son’s hotel room

Tottenham Hotspur’s players played a prank on team-mate Heung-min Son during their mid-season training camp in Barcelona.
A group of players including captain Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier and Dele Alli escorted a South Korean super-fan to Son’s hotel room.
It’s safe to say that, judging by his reaction, Son was not best pleased with his special delivery. He eventually opened the door by saying: “F*ck’s sake.”
The woman posted footage of the incident to her Instagram account. Previous photos on the account show that she had been at the Etihad Stadium last weekend to watch Son play against Manchester City, before following Spurs to Barca.
She had had her photo taken with members of the squad, including Son, in Spain.