Video: Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris makes a save in Watford warm-up

What a save from Hugo in the warm-up! 👐 pic.twitter.com/VzcUyxIVJP
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 1, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris seems to be in decent form ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road.
The Frenchman produced a good save in the warm-up ahead of the game, and Spurs’ in-house media team caught the moment on camera.
You can see Lloris’ save in the warm-up by clicking play on the video above. His boss Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping his skipper produces something similar when it counts later this afternoon.