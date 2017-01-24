Video: Spurs keeper Pau Lopez find the top corner with a delightful left-footed curler

👌 How about this for a finish from goalkeeper Pau Lopez! 👌 pic.twitter.com/eWoHo26iZR
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Pau Lopez has shown that he has an eye for scoring goals as well as preventing them.
The former Espanyol man is back in Barcelona for Spurs’ mid-season training camp and took part in shooting practice at the city’s Olympic Stadium yesterday.
He found the top corner with a beautiful curling effort with his left foot. Spurs had a camera right behind the 22-year-old to track the trajectory of his delightful goal.