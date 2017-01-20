Video: Spurs stars take a virtual reality tour of their new stadium

Posted by - January 20, 2017 - All News, Football videos, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have taken a virtual reality tour of their new stadium.

Members of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad took the opportunity to don headsets to take a look round their new home.

Captain Hugo Lloris were among those to explore the new ground. Young midfielder Harry Winks got a bit of a ribbing for lurking round a virtual reality woman in one of the hospitality lounges.

Here’s some of what they got to see: