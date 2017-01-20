Video: Spurs stars take a virtual reality tour of their new stadium

👁😀 Hugo Lloris and @ChrisEriksen8 were among the players to check out our new stadium through virtual reality! 👁😀 #SpursNewStadium pic.twitter.com/GZ0QXRnmjI
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 20, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have taken a virtual reality tour of their new stadium.
Members of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad took the opportunity to don headsets to take a look round their new home.
Captain Hugo Lloris were among those to explore the new ground. Young midfielder Harry Winks got a bit of a ribbing for lurking round a virtual reality woman in one of the hospitality lounges.
Here’s some of what they got to see:
👍 A new look around what will be our new home! 👍
We've officially launched our new stadium premium experiences – https://t.co/png3ifcIoq pic.twitter.com/hQiHezHCSF
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 20, 2017