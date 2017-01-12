Video: Spurs training ahead of West Brom game

😂 Look out for @HKane's nutmeg and @chriseriksen8 taking one on the chin + goals from today's training session at Hotspur Way. 😂 #COYS pic.twitter.com/Vfi1lNuUvV
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 12, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur were in action at their Hotspur Way training ground today as they put in the preparations for Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League game against West Bromwich Albion.
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino was putting himself about during a keep-ball session. He celebrated with striker Harry Kane after the England international pulled off a nutmeg on team-mate Georges-Kevin N’Koudou.
Playmaker Christian Eriksen is probably nursing a headache this evening after he took a ball to the head.