Video: Spurs training match ahead of Wycombe clash

Training at Hotspur Way is taken VERY seriously. Look at those celebrations… 🎉 😂 #COYS pic.twitter.com/tT3mqTCsch
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 27, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur prepared for this weekend’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Wycombe Wanderers with a training match today.
Friday’s session came to a close with a game and Mauricio Pochettino’s players seemed to be taking the friendly fire encounter at Hotspur Way almost as seriously as they will take tomorrow’s clash with the League Two Chairboys. That’s if the victors’ post-match celebrations are anything to go by.
Click play to view highlights from today’s Spurs vs Spurs game.