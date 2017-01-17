Video: Stephy Mavididi and Chrissy Willock score for Arsenal U23 vs Southampton

📹 Here's how @SMavididi9 drew us level at Staplewood – #AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/0fcCS8R5dJ
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 16, 2017
Arsenal came from behind to secure a 1-3 away victory over Southampton in last night’s under-23 fixture between the two Premier League sides.
The Gunners were trailing 1-0 at the break, but turned the game round in the second half.
Stephy Mavididi equalised with the goal you can see in the video above. Eddie Nketiah then rounded the keeper and slotted home to give Arsenal a 1-2 lead, before Chrissy Willock added the third, which you can see in the video below.
✅ Pace
✅ Control
✅ Composure@ChrissyWillock7 wraps up all three points for #AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/rf8T3BbkhD
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 16, 2017
It was a good night for the Willock family: Chrissy’s brother Matty scored Manchester United Under-23s’ winner at Liverpool.