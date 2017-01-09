Video: Thibaut Courtois finds the net in Chelsea training

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois turned goalscorer in training today.
The Blues were perhaps not having their most strenuous session of the season the day after yesterday’s FA Cup win over Peterborough United, so Courtois took the opportunity to try his luck from a set-piece.
Courtois’ powerful left-footed free-kick flew into the top corner.
He was clearly pleased with his efforts because he posted video footage of his training ground goal to his Instagram account.
The Belgium international said: “Sometimes I score too!”