Video: Thibaut Courtois training ahead of Chelsea vs Brentford

There is no slouching for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Brentford.
While the Belgium international would normally be rested for a cup game against lower league opposition, the uncertainty over Asmir Begovic’s future could see him pressed into action against the Bees.
Certainly he seems to be preparing with sufficient intensity to start the game. He has posted a video of some of his training drills to his Instagram account. You can watch that above.