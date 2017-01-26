Video: Tom Huddlestone gives Hull the lead vs Man Utd

Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone has given his side the lead in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United.

The spot-kick reduced the Tigers’ deficit in the tie to just one goal and they now trail 1-2 on aggregate.

Referee Jon Moss awarded the penalty for a shirt tug by United defender Marcos Rojo on Hull’s Harry Maguire. It was a bit of a soft decision, but Hull and Huddlestone will not be complaining about that.