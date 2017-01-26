Video: Tom Huddlestone gives Hull the lead vs Man Utd

Penalty! Tom Huddlestone fires Hull ahead on the night and only 2-1 behind on aggregate. Game on… https://t.co/lbzhMnyuD8
— Sky Football ⚽️ (@SkyFootball) January 26, 2017
Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone has given his side the lead in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United.
The spot-kick reduced the Tigers’ deficit in the tie to just one goal and they now trail 1-2 on aggregate.
Referee Jon Moss awarded the penalty for a shirt tug by United defender Marcos Rojo on Hull’s Harry Maguire. It was a bit of a soft decision, but Hull and Huddlestone will not be complaining about that.