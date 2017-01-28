Video: Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino on comeback win over Wycombe

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind twice to beat Wycombe Wanderers and avoid a shock defeat in today’s FA Cup fourth round tie at White Hart Lane.
Spurs were trailing 0-2 and 2-3, but struck twice late on to book their place in the fifth round.
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino was understandably relieved after the final whistle and was full of praise for Wycombe in his post-match press conference.
He branded the match exciting, though he would probably preferred it to have been considerably less exciting.