Video and Tweet: Joel Pereira reacts to his Man Utd debut vs Wigan

Posted by - January 29, 2017 - All News, FA Cup, Football videos, Manchester United, Photos, Wigan Athletic

Goalkeeper Joel Pereira made his Manchester United debut in this afternoon’s FA Cup fourth round tie with Wigan Athletic.

The 20-year-old came off the bench as an 80th minute substitute to replace Sergio Romero and make his first senior appearance for the Red Devils.

After the match, he spoke to United’s in-house media team. Click play on the video above to hear what he had to say.

He also posted on Twitter to share a photo of the moment he came on and to react to his debut.