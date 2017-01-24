Video: Wayne Rooney’s record breaking 250th goal for Man Utd at Stoke City

All the angles of @WayneRooney's record-breaking goal. #ROONEY250 pic.twitter.com/G44BoSySFg
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 24, 2017
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney became the club’s all-time leading scorer when he equalised at Stoke City last weekend.
The 31-year-old England skipper’s direct free-kick was his 250th goal for the Red Devils, surpassing Sir Bobby Charlton’s former record of 249 games for the club.
Rooney curled the ball in from the left-hand corner of the penalty area in stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw.
The video above compiles all the various camera angles of Rooney’s record-breaking strike against the Potters. Click play to relive the moment.