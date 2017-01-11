Video: Willian apologises to Chelsea team-mate for training goals

Chelsea midfielder Willian has taken to Instagram to share video footage of a couple of training ground goals today.

The Brazil international’s videos were both accompanied by apologies to team-mate Asmir Begovic, who was in goal on both occasions as the ball flew into the net.

The first goal was a powerful dipping effort after a lay-off and touch. To that, Willian said: “Sorry @asmir1”

Willian’s second goal saw him control the ball on his thigh, flick it up in the air and volley past Begovic. That garnered: “Sorry again mate @asmir1.”.

