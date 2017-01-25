Videos and Photos: Spurs finish they trip to Barcelona

Tottenham Hotspur’s mid-season training camp in Barcelona has come to a close.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino held a third and final day of training at the city’s Olympic Stadium before the squad headed back to the UK to prepare for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

Here are a selection of photos and videos from the last training session of the trip, which was concluded with a group photo on the pitch at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.