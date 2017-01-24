Videos: Second day of Spurs training in Barcelona

January 24, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur’s pre-season training camp in Barcelona continued in Tuesday morning.

The players were back in the Olympic Stadium today to continue their work. This morning’s session was all about physical conditioning, so the squad took advantage of the running track to perform some drills and stretches.

You can see members of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad showing off their fast feet in the video above. The footage below shows Moussa Sissoko and Mousa Dembele working on their strength, while Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen do some resistance running.