Videos: Spurs and Chelsea arrive at White Hart Lane

A hello from @mousadembele on his way into White Hart Lane. #COYS pic.twitter.com/XgH4yZkptD
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 4, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea’s players have arrived at White Hart Lane ahead of this evening’s London derby in the Premier League.
Mousa Dembele, who returns to the starting lineup for tonight’s clash with Blues, was looking relaxed and gave a hello as he made his way into White Hart Lane and towards the home dressing room. You can see that in the video above.
The video below shows visitors Chelsea’s arrival at the Lane. Blues head coach Antonio Conte and his players can be seen making their way from the team bus to the away dressing room to begin their preparations for the match.
Antonio Conte and his Chelsea team have arrived at White Hart Lane… #TOTCHE https://t.co/3PXpCdoMOE
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 4, 2017