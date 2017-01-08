Wayne Rooney celebrates becoming Man Utd’s joint-top goalscorer

Great team performance & a proud moment personally to equal @SirBobby's record. It's an honour to join him as @ManUtd's leading goalscorer 😀 pic.twitter.com/Rm769Gc52U — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) January 7, 2017

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney became the club’s joint-top all-time goalscorer yesterday.

The England skipper, aged 31, made a rare start in yesterday’s FA Cup third round win over Reading and scored his 249th goal for the club to open the scoring.

That meant he drew level with Sir Bobby Charlton as United’s record goalscorer. Charlton was in the crowd to watch.

After the game, Rooney took to Twitter to react to his achievement.

He said: “Great team performance and a proud moment personally to equal @SirBobby’s record. It’s an honour to join him as @ManUtd’s leading goalscorer.”