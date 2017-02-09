Ander Herrera on Man Utd contract situation

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has revealed that the club are yet to open talks with him over a new contract.

The fan favourite is now into the final 18 months of his contract at Old Trafford and would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside the Premier League in January 2018.

But the 27-year-old says United are yet to approach him about extending the four-year contract he signed when he arrived from Athletic Bilbao in 2014.

The good news for United supporters is that Herrera has made it clear he hopes to prolong his stay.

He told the Manchester Evening News : “I have nothing to talk about. Of course, if they want to talk with me, I will be very happy to do that. But so far, nothing.”

Herrera has made 103 appearances for United to date and has established himself as a key member of Jose Mourinho’s midfield this season.

Having made 26 and then 27 Premier League appearances in his first two seasons at Old Trafford under Louis van Gaal, he has already featured in 21 league games this term.