Antoine Griezmann advisor hails ideal transfer to Man Utd

One of Antoine Griezmann’s advisors has hailed the prospect of a transfer to Manchester United as ideal for his client.

Sebastian Bellencourt works with the Atletico Madrid star on his image and personal branding and, from his perspective, a switch to Old Trafford makes perfect sense.

He sees Griezmann’s brand as going from strength to strength at the place where his hero David Beckham made his name, and suggested the 25-year-old would be handed United iconic – and currently vacant – number 7 jersey if the deal goes ahead.

He told French publication So Foot : “When I read articles about a hypothetical transfer to Manchester United, I think it would be the ideal commercial scenario.

“He would play at Beckham, who is his idol’s, former club, with the same legendary number on his back.

“Beyond sports, Saint-Germain would be interesting at Franco-French level, but he already has international trajectory with the national team.”

Griezmann has been strongly linked with a move to United for several months. His brother Theo is a keen United fan and regularly tweets about the Red Devils, while Antoine himself has publicly declared his desire to play club football with his national team colleague and United’s record signing Paul Pogba.

Bellencourt’s company 4Success also work with the likes of Blaise Matuidi and several top French rugby players.