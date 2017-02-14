Antoine Griezmann reveals doubts over Man Utd move

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has revealed that the infamous Manchester weather could stop him joining Manchester United.

The France international has been strongly linked with a big-money move to Old Trafford this summer and has previously spoken of his desire to play alongside national team colleague Paul Pogba at club level.

But the 25-year-old has started to cool that speculation by suggesting that he might not fancy a move to the Premier League.

Griezmann said that he wanted to be happy in his life outside of football and is clearly not convinced that the UK climate is conducive to the sort of lifestyle he wants.

The only saving grace for United is that he indicates that he has been thinking about a potential move away from the Vicente Calderon and that he picks fault with all of his potential transfer destinations.

He told RMC Sport : “For the moment, I have no real desire to leave Atletico. But if the season finishes badly, maybe I’ll consider it.

“But then, I’m wondering where I could go.

“Barcelona have those three up front, Real Madrid is impossible because of my club.

“Germany doesn’t interest me, and France, not for now.

“As for England, there are a lot of doubts in terms of my personal life. The rain, the bad weather. I need to be happy outside of football.”

Griezmann has spent all of his professional career to date in Spain with Real Sociedad and now Atletico.