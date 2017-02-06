Antonio Conte admits shouting at Chelsea player in row

Come on Chelsea!!!⚽️😄👍🏽 A photo posted by Diego Costa (@diego.costa) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:20am PST

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has given the most detail yet about last month’s spat with striker Diego Costa.

The Italian has previously been guarded in his comments about the incident, but back in his homeland and with Costa back in the team and scoring goals, he has now opened up slightly about what happened.

He admitted shouting at Costa during their falling out, but insists their relationship has since been repaired.

He told Sky Italia: “I was very clear with him and raised my voice: and the player understood. Now everything is perfect.”

Costa missed a week of training and was dropped from the squad to face Leicester City last month amid reports of a row with Conte and a member of his coaching team, plus rumours of a possible big-money transfer to China.

Conte was back at former club Juventus to watch the Serie A clash with Inter Milan and gave an interview to the broadcaster while in Turin.

In the same interview, he claimed to have turned the “ugly duckling” he inherited into a swan over the course of his first few months in charge.