Arsenal and Chelsea battling to sign Henry Onyekuru

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea have joined the race to sign Nigerian starlet Henry Onyekuru, according to the Daily Mail .

The 19-year-old winger currently plies his trader for Eupen in Belgium and has scored 12 goals in 26 games for them so far this season.

The London clubs will reportedly face competition from Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach, Lille and Scottish champions Celtic for the teenager. Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers had a £1m bid for Onyekuru rejected in the January transfer window.

Onyekuru went AWOL in the wake of Celtic’s bid in the hope of pushing through a transfer, but Eupen refused to sell.

The report indicates that a considerably higher bid of around £6m will be needed to sign the 5ft 9in forward. He has since returned to action with his current club and has apparently received assurances that he will be allowed to move on to pastures new in the summer transfer window.

Onyekuru started his career at the Aspire Academy in Qatar, before moving to Eupen in 2015.