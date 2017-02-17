Arsenal forward planning to quit this summer

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez is planning to leave the club this summer, according to Goal .

The former Deportivo La Coruna man is hoping to force his way into contention for the Spain squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

That looks unlikely to happen given his current role with the Gunners. Perez has been a bit-part player since arriving at the Emirates Stadium last summer in a £17.1m deal.

Perez, aged 28, has made just 15 appearances for the north London club to date, scoring six goals. In the Premier League, his record is one goal in eight games.

Manager Arsene Wenger has already held talks with Perez to discuss his lack of playing time and his unhappiness at his current opportunities.

Perez is currently behind Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott, Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck in Wenger’s plans, despite his versatility to play anywhere across the forward line.