Arsenal preparing summer bid for Moussa Dembele

Arsenal will join the race for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele this summer, according to the Sunday Mirror .

The 20-year-old French starlet has been in sensational form for the Scottish champions since his £500,000 arrival from Fulham last summer.

During his time with the Cottagers, the France Under-21 international was strongly linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, where his near-namesake Mousa Dembele plays his football, but it is their north London rivals who are now being credited with interest in the Celtic man.

Today’s report suggests the Gunners will face competition from Chelsea and Manchester City, who have seen Dembele at close quarters in this season’s Champions League, in their efforts to sign the prolific forward in the next transfer window. The Premier League big boys have been impressed with what they have seen since the former Paris Saint-Germain youth teamer moved to Scotland.

It is also claimed that Celtic will demand a fee of more than £40m for Dembele, who has 26 goals in 40 games in all competitions since arriving at Celtic Park.