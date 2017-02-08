Arsenal provide update on Hector Bellerin after his injury vs Chelsea

Arsenal have given an update on right-back Hector Bellerin, who was knocked unconscious during last weekend’s defeat at Chelsea.

The Spaniard was elbowed in the head by compatriot Marcos Alonso in the course of the Blues man heading in the opening goal.

Bellerin was unable to continue and was immediately substituted.

An Arsenal statement confirmed that he has been following the FA’s return to play protocol for concussion injuries and that he is in the latter stages of that process.

That means he is contention to play in this weekend’s Premier League game against Hull City, though the Gunners note that a final decision is yet to be made.

He will be assessed by the north London club’s medical staff at London Colney on Thursday and Friday. A decision will be made as to whether he is ready to return to full training and, if he is, he could face the Tigers.