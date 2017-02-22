Arsenal scouting mission blocked

NFU 0 – LIN 1 | Full time https://t.co/Ax7ghgIMZI — North Ferriby United (@northferribyutd) February 21, 2017

Arsenal’s plan to run the rule over FA Cup quarter final opponents Lincoln City suffered a setback when their scout was blocked from watching the Imps in action.

After seeing off Sutton United on Monday evening, the Gunners host Lincoln at the Emirates Stadium over the weekend of March 10 to 12 (the date and time of the fixture is to be confirmed).

The Premier League side were keen to get an early look at Danny Cowley’s side as they played their National League fixture at North Ferriby United last night.

But Arsenal’s scout was refused permission to attend the game because there was no room for him at North Ferriby’s 2,700-capacity Grange Lane ground.

Match secretary Andrew Frankland-Barnes told the Daily Mirror : “They rang up this morning asking if they could send their scouts to watch Lincoln.

“But we had to tell them, ‘Sorry, we’re full up – where are we going to put them?”

If the Gunners had been allowed in, they would have seen Lincoln record a 0-1 away win courtesy of captain Luke Waterwall’s header.

Arsenal’s next scouting mission should be a bit easier because the Imps face their near-neighbours Boreham Wood in the FA Trophy on Saturday.