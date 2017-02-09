Arsenal set to beat Chelsea to Lateef Omidiji Jr signing

Arsenal are in pole position in the race to sign Nigerian wonderkid Lateef Omidiji Jr, according to All Nigeria Soccer .

The report claims the Gunners have seen off competition form the likes of Premier League rivals Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax to make themselves favourites to sign the 13-year-old.

A deal has apparently been struck that will see Omidiji Jr travel to London to train with the Gunners each summer until he turns 16 and is allowed to make a full-time move.

Omidiji Jr is currently on the books of Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam, where Danny Blind, Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum and Jetro Willems have all come through the youth ranks.

The teenager was born in the USA and would qualify to represent either the US or Nigeria at international level.

His sister Sophia Omotola Omidiji plays for the PSV/FC Eindhoven women’s time and is a Nigeria Under-20 international.