Arsenal skipper Per Mertesacker’s tweet comes back to bite him

@mertesacker This is gonna bang when they put 5 past us… — Hafiz (@HafizRahman100) February 15, 2017

Arsenal centre-back Per Mertesacker’s social media activity ahead of last night’s Champions League game against Bayern Munich has left him looking a bit foolish.

And a prophetic reply from one Gooner has indicated just how ill-judged the tweet was.

Mertesacker wrote: “We mean business tonight!”

But Twitter user @HafizRahman100, an Arsenal fan, immediately saw that things might go a bit differently to that.

He predicted: “This is gonna bang when they put 5 past us…”

And so it proved to be. The Gunners suffered a 5-1 defeat at the Allianz Arena and appear to be on their way out of the competition.