Arsenal skipper Per Mertesacker’s tweet comes back to bite him

We mean business tonight! #UCL #BAYARS pic.twitter.com/47ne3RVem6
— Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) February 15, 2017
@mertesacker This is gonna bang when they put 5 past us…
— Hafiz (@HafizRahman100) February 15, 2017
Arsenal centre-back Per Mertesacker’s social media activity ahead of last night’s Champions League game against Bayern Munich has left him looking a bit foolish.
And a prophetic reply from one Gooner has indicated just how ill-judged the tweet was.
Mertesacker wrote: “We mean business tonight!”
But Twitter user @HafizRahman100, an Arsenal fan, immediately saw that things might go a bit differently to that.
He predicted: “This is gonna bang when they put 5 past us…”
And so it proved to be. The Gunners suffered a 5-1 defeat at the Allianz Arena and appear to be on their way out of the competition.