Arsenal star faces no further action over racism allegation

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will not face charges over claims that he racially abused a Heathrow airport employee.

The Times reporter Gary Jacob says police have decided not to take any further action over the incident.

Xhaka was questioned by police last month after a member of the public alleged that he had abused a white member of staff at the airport. He was dropping a friend off at Heathrow and the allegation arose from an exchange that took place after the friend was told he would not be able to board his plane because he was too late.

But police reportedly dropped the case after the interview. That means that the Switzerland international, aged 24, is in the clear and will not face any action.

The latest development is great news for Arsenal and their manager Arsene Wenger, who would not have wanted a prospective court case hanging over Xhaka over the coming months.