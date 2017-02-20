Arsenal striker confirms he will miss Sutton game

Glad to get 70 minutes today to build up my match fitness. Plastic pitch at Sutton isn't the best idea at the moment. #COYG — Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) February 19, 2017

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck has indicated that he will not be considered for selection in this evening’s FA Cup fifth round tie at Sutton United.

Having missed much of the past two seasons with serious knee injuries, the England international is unlikely to be risked on the non-league side’s artificial pitch.

Welbeck wrote on Twitter that the “plastic pitch at Sutton isn’t the best idea at the moment”.

He instead started for the Gunners’ under-23 side at Leicester City yesterday afternoon and got 70 minutes of playing time under his belt.