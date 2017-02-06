Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain denies backing Arsene Wenger sacking

I didn't mean to like that post earlier obviously… Didn't even realise I had! — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) February 4, 2017

Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain said he “obviously” didn’t mean to back calls for manager Arsene Wenger to be sacked.

The England international’s official Twitter account had liked a tweet calling for Wenger to go in the wake of Saturday’s defeat at Chelsea.

But Oxlade-Chamberlain insisted that liking the post had been an accident and that he had not realised he had liked it until he caught wind of the furore over his apparent message to the club’s hierarchy.