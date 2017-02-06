Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin provides update on Chelsea injury

…Thank you for all the messages. I'm recovering well at home and will soon be back on the pitch to help the team fight back! pic.twitter.com/GlLtZlUiaa
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) February 5, 2017
Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has taken to social media to update fans on the injury he suffered during Saturday’s defeat at Chelsea.
Bellerin was knocked out cold after being clouted by Blues wing-back Marcos Alonso as he headed in the opening goal of the game. The Gunners star suffered a sickening landing on his head and the upper part of his back.
The video below shows just how dazed Bellerin was after the incident and why he was immediately substituted.
look at him pic.twitter.com/b5XB5anXeb
— leopolda (@howllnd) February 4, 2017
But the Spain international is vowing to be back in action soon. He said he was currently recovering at home.