Arsenal’s Santi Cazorla reacts to being ruled out for the season

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has taken to his Twitter account to react to the news that he will not play again this season.

The Spain international, aged 32, requires a third operation on the ankle injury that has kept him sidelined since November and will now concentrate on getting fit for the start of the 2017/18 campaign.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Thank you all for the messages of support, I hope to return as soon as possible to the pitch, a big hug.”

Arsenal had an 80 per cent win ratio in the 10 games Cazorla played in at the start of the season, but have tailed off in his absence.