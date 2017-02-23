Arsenal’s Santi Cazorla out for the season

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, according to the Daily Mail .

The Spaniard, aged 32, has not played since October. He had an operation in December, but the problem dragged on and he underwent further surgery on his achilles tendon last month in an effort to cure his injury.

That was expected to keep him sidelined until March, but a setback in his recovery means he now needs a third operation and will not play again this season.

Manager Arsene Wenger was previously hopeful that the former Malaga man would return to the team this season.

The Gunners had an 80 per cent win ratio in the 10 games Cazorla had played this season before suffering the injury. That has dropped to a 57 per cent win ratio in his absence.

Cazorla has clocked up 180 appearances since signing for Arsenal in August 2012.