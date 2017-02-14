Arsene Wenger confirms who will play in goal for Arsenal at Bayern Munich

We're at our press conference… So, who will start in goal for us in #FCBvAFC? The boss confirms it will be this man pic.twitter.com/ggU1fAPdjD — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 14, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that David Ospina will be his goalkeeper for tomorrow evening’s Champions League last-16 first leg at Bayern Munich.

Some media outlets have been reporting that Petr Cech would be “dropped” for the game following some indifferent performances of late in the Premier League. But that overlooks the fact that Wenger has generally favours Ospina for European competition. Indeed, the Colombia international started all six of this season’s group stage games.

Wenger told reporters this evening that he will continue with that policy and that Ospina will be at the top of his teamsheet at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Ospina, aged 28, conceded six goals in the group stage. He has made 44 appearances in his two-and-a-half seasons with the Gunners to date, including 12 Champions League matches.