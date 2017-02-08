Atletico Madrid president tips Antoine Griezmann to reject small club Man Utd

Atletico Madrid’s president Enrique Cerezo has branded Manchester United a “small club” and indicated that he is confident of keeping Antoine Griezmann out of their grasp.

France international Griezmann, aged 25, has been strongly linked with a big-money transfer to Old Trafford in recent months and has declared an interest in playing alongside compatriot Paul Pogba at club level.

But Cerezo reckons the former Real Sociedad man will be seeing out his contract at Vicente Calderon and would not be tempted by a small club like United.

The Atletico president was quizzed on Griezmann’s potential exit by a small group of reporters after last night’s Copa del Rey defeat to Barcelona.

According to Marca , he said: “Manchester United? Small team.

“I believe in the contracts that people sign, that goes for [Diego] Simeone and Griezmann.”

Griezmann has scored 72 goals in 138 games for Atletico, including 52 goals in 95 La Liga games, since arriving from Sociedad in 2014.

He is under contract until June 2021 and his deal includes an £85m buy-out clause, which United have been tipped to activate in the next transfer window.