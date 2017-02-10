Bacterial infections, achilles and knee issues: Liverpool team news for Spurs game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided a team news update ahead of this weekend’s Premier League encounter with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

The Reds boss revealed that attacking midfielder Adam Lallana and defender Dejan Lovren are both facing a race agains time to be fit in time for kick-off on Saturday evening.

Lallana is carrying an achilles problem, while Lovren has a knee complaint. Both players face tests on their fitness ahead of the game, but Klopp was hopeful both players would be in full training in time to be considered for selection.

The same applies to Ragnar Klavan. The centre-back has been struck down by a bacterial infection and has been confined to bed for a few days.

Klopp said Klavan had returned to running, but had lost weight during his illness and would have to be assessed before he picks his squad to face Spurs.

According to Liverpool’s website , he said: “It’s not 100 per cent sure if Dejan Lovren can train today, still [with] problems. But we still have hope that it is possible, so we’ll see in a few minutes.

“Adam Lallana was out for two days with a little problem with the Achilles. We have to see. He’s willing and we want, for sure, to try that he can train today and then he is available for tomorrow, because it was only two days.

“Ragnar Klavan has had a real bacterial infection, so [had] six days in bed and [has] lost a little bit of weight.

“He was running the day before yesterday, and yesterday felt much better. He’s involved in training today but we have to see what we can do with him.”