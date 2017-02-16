Bayern Munich troll Arsenal after 5-1 victory

Bayern Munich poked fun at Arsenal following their 5-1 win in last night’s Champions League last-16 first leg at the Allianz Arena.

The German giants’ Twitter account joked: “Same again next year?”

Bayern have indicated before that they are pretty amused by the fact that they keep being drawn again the Gunners and keep beating them, so – even with this tie only halfway through – they are already looking forward to a return visit to Bavaria from the north Londoners.