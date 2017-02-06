Bundesliga star says Chelsea want him, he hopes to sign for them this summer

Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu says that God willing he will be a Chelsea player next season.

The Turkey international says the Blues are one of a number of clubs interested in signing him in the next transfer window and he has set his stall out early in declaring his preference for a move to Stamford Bridge.

He told Turkish publication Fanatik : “God willing, I will be a Chelsea player next season.

“There are also a number of other clubs interested in signing me.”

If Çalhanoğlu gets his way, his next club game could be for the Blues. That’s because he has just started a four-month suspension from football.

The punishment was handed down in relation to a €100,000 payment Çalhanoğlu pocketed from Turkish side Trabzonspor. The money was effectively a signing-on fee for the then 17-year-old to quit Karlsruhe and move to Trabzon. He took the money, but ultimately ended up extending his contract with the German side.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld a FIFA ruling that ordered him to repay the money and serve a four-month ban.