Chelsea boss Antonio Conte explains his attack on assistant Angelo Alessio during Arsenal game

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has revealed that midfielder N’Golo Kante was the reason for his touchline attack on assistant Angelo Alessio during last weekend’s win over Arsenal.
As you can see in the video above, Conte grabbed hold of his no.2 by his jacket, barked either instructions or insults at him, then sent him down the Stamford Bridge touchline with a shove.
It turns out that Kante’s failure to track back was behind the assault.
According to Conte’s plans, the midfielder anchorman should have dropped into the right wing-back slot after Victor Moses was dragged into the box to defend a corner.
When the France international failed to adopt the correct position, Conte lashed out at Alessio, who was promptly dispatched to tell Kante what he should have been doing.
Conte told Italian broadcaster Sky Italia yesterday: “When I see something that isn’t going right, I am capable of murdering anyone!
“I was angry because Kante was supposed to track back in place of Moses, who had gone into the box to mark the sixth Arsenal man on the corner. He didn’t do that and I took it out on Alessio.
“He’s been my right hand man and thus, unfortunately, my victim for many years.”
The pair have previously worked together at Siena, Juventus and with the Italy national team.