Chelsea boss Antonio Conte names two regular starters who will be rested vs Wolves

Conte confirms all the squad are available but this is an opportunity to give Marcos Alonso and David Luiz a rest. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 17, 2017

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has revealed that centre-back David Luiz and left wing-back Marcos Alonso will both be rested for tomorrow’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Both players are regular starters under Conte and will be given the opportunity to recuperate this weekend.

Luiz has been carrying a knee injury since December and playing through the pain barrier, so the rest could give him the chance to recover fully.

Conte also confirmed that captain John Terry is fit after having stitches in a gash on his ankle last week, so he is in line to replace Luiz against Wolves.

Antonio Conte reports John Terry is fit and available for tomorrow's game. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 17, 2017

Alonso, aged 26, has been an invaluable member of Conte’s squad since the hugely successful switch to a three-man defence. With few options in that area, resting him also makes sense.

Nathan Ake or Kenedy could take his place tomorrow evening.