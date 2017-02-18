Chelsea join Liverpool in race for Mahmoud Dahoud

Chelsea are in contention to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, according to The Guardian .

The 21-year-old has been strongly linked with Liverpool in recent months and is also rumoured to be a target for Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Syrian-born Dahoud is out of contract in June 2018 and has so far refused to sign an extension. Gladbach are reportedly prepared to sell him at the end of the current campaign rather than risk losing him for only a compensation fee 12 months later.

The article cites reports in Germany as claiming that Dahoud has already agreed to join Dortmund for around €10m, but that the midfielder’s representatives have also held talks with other clubs, including Chelsea, in recent weeks.

Dahoud’s family fled Syria when he was just 10 months old and he has represented Germany at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-21 level.

He scored five goals and bagged nine assists for Gladbach last season.