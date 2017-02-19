Chelsea open talks to sign Bernardo Silva

Chelsea have initiated discussions over a deal to sign Monaco’s Bernando Silva, according to The Times .

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder appears to be a priority signing for the champions-elect as they start planning for the summer transfer window and a return to Champions League football next season.

According to the report, the Blues would have to pay at least €80m (£68.4m) for the Portugal international, who can play as a number 10 or on either flank.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also said to have contacted Monaco to express their interest in the former Benfica man.

Silva joined Monaco, initially on loan and then in a €15.75m permanent deal, in August 2014.

He is under contract with the Ligue 1 side until June 2019, but is widely expected to be sold in the next transfer window.

Silva won a domestic treble with Benfica in 2013/14, but missed out on the Portugal squad that was victorious at Euro 2016 due to a thigh injury.