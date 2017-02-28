Chelsea scout Torino’s Andrea Belotti

Chelsea had a scout in the stadium to watch Torino striker Andrea Belotti in action last night, according to Italian website Tuttomercatoweb .

The Blues’ representative picked an eventful night to run the rule over Serie A’s top goalscorer.

Belotti, aged 23, missed a penalty as his side went 2-0 down against Fiorentina. But he went on to score two goals to mount a fightback and secure a 2-2 draw and a point for Torino.

The Italy international’s brace comprised his 18th and 19th goals of the season. That returns seems to have caught the eye of Chelsea head coach and former Italy manager Antonio Conte.

But the in-form forward will not be available on the cheap. He has an £85m release clause in his contract and Torino insist they will not sell for less than that.

Belotti came through the ranks at AlbinoLeffe before spending a couple of seasons at Palermo. He joined Torino in 2015 and has scored 31 goals in 60 games in all competitions since then.

He has also scored three goals in his five caps for Italy to date.