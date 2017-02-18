Chelsea send birthday tweet to Nathan Ake – will he start vs Wolves?

Hopefully Nathan Ake has got his Twitter notifications turned off on his phone because Chelsea have just hit him with an 8.30am birthday message.

With the Blues in action later today, but their FA Cup fifth round tie at Wolves not kicking off until 5.30pm, Ake may well still be in bed or resting.

And it looks like he has a decent chance of celebrating his birthday with a start at Molineux this evening.

Head coach Antonio Conte has confirmed that Marcos Alonso will be rested for the game, so Ake is one of the prime candidates for his left wing-back slot.

Would you start Ake in Alonso’s place?