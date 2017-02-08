Chelsea star reveals he’s flying in from America for training today

Had a great last day yesterday in New York! Nice to see some of my NBA friends again!! 🇺🇸🏀⚽️

Tomorrow back to training🙌🏻💪🏻 #nba #cfc pic.twitter.com/hjxDwn57Sk — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) February 7, 2017

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois might not be at his sharpest during today’s training session. That’s because he has jetted in from the USA in time to report for duty at Cobham.

The Belgium international flew to the States immediately after last weekend’s win over Arsenal in order to watch the Superbowl in Houston on Sunday evening.

And it turns out he has been in New York since then and was still there yesterday.

Courtois confirmed he was returning to training on Wednesday to begin preparations for Sunday’s game against Burnley.