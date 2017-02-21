Chelsea striker reminds team-mate not to break the law

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi hijacked team-mate Willian’s social media video to remind him not to break the law.

Giving fans an insight into his life, Willian was live on Instagram while driving his car yesterday.

His Belgian team-mate took the opportunity to dole out some advice.

Batshuayi commented on the video: “Don’t text and drive bro.”

Head coach Antonio Conte will no doubt be pleased that his backup striker is going to such lengths to ensure other members of the squad don’t find themselves in trouble with the police.