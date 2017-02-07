Chelsea targeting Nottingham Forest’s Matty Cash

Nottingham Forest youngster Matty Cash is a transfer target for Chelsea, according to the Daily Mirror .

The Premier League leaders are said to be keen to take to take the 6ft 1in teenager to Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old is also wanted by German side Red Bull Leipzig, who signed fellow starlet Oliver Burke from Forest last summer.

The Bundesliga side reportedly lodged a £6m bid for the midfielder last month, but that was turned down by the City Ground hierarchy.

Cash started his youth career at Wycombe Wanders. He spent 16 months at the FAB Academy at Bisham Abbey, before joining Forest in 2014.

He spent time on loan at League Two side Dagenham and Redbridge last season and has been a first-team regular for Forest this term. He has made 19 appearances for the senior team, including 17 Championship games, despite an injury halting his progress and keeping him out of action for more than two months last year.

Cash signed a new three-year contract last August and is under contract at the City Ground until June 2019.